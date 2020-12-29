Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

It is his wish, can't force him to change mind: Rajinikanth's brother

Chennai, Dec 29: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was all set to make his political debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 and announce his political party on December 31, has announced that he will not be starting his political citing health issues.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and said that he doesn't want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

However, Rajinikanth choosing the exit doors has given more strength to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to win the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.

Earlier, AIADMK's mouthpiece 'Nammadhu Amma' slammed Opposition parties, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and accused them of attempting to appropriate AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's legacy. AIADMK said that those who have used his name to further their politics, the party has asked these leaders to join AIADMK as a basic member if they really wanted to further 'Puratchi Thalaivar's' name and fame.

It can be seen that both, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, used MG Ramachandran's name multiple times while making public statements.

Speaking to OneIndia, senior AIADMK leader and deputy-chairperson of State Development Policy Council C Ponnaiyan said, "Rajinikanth is known for his straight-forwardness. Citing health issues, he (Rajinikanth) will not be entering politics. With Rajinikanth, entering politics or not, AIADMK does not see this as a threat. Having not revealed his political party and quitting politics, it is not needed to draw a conclusion if the party would see this as a victory."

It can be seen that the AIADMK is facing challenges from its rivals who are looking at claiming the political legacy of its founder, MGR. The former chief minister, an actor-turned-politician, has been invoked by almost everyone who is trying to set their base in the state be it Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan or the AIADMK ally - the BJP.

With Rajinikanth's exit from politics, the AIADMK not can now focus on Kamal Haasan and the BJP.