Rajatshan: BJP veteran Devi Singh Bhati submits resignation

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Jaipur, Mar 16: A senior BJP leader from Rajasthan qui the party in protest against anti-party activities of Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Devi Singh Bhati, former Cabinet minister, resigned from the party, saying, "I've resigned due to anti-party activities of Bikaner MP, Arjun Ram Meghwal. I told about this to all senior party leaders but it seems they have made up their mind to give him the ticket again."

"I have sent my resignation to the party headquarters through e-mail. I had already apprised the party leadership in the state and the Centre about my objection to the candidature of Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner," he told PTI.

Devi Singh Bhati was a member of the 7th-13th Houses of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kolayat in Rajasthan state in India. He was a cabinet minister in the government.

(With PTI inputs)