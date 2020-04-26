  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan warms up to inter-state transfer of workers

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Apr 26: Migrant workers stranded in various states will be able to move out of or back to Rajasthan in a phased manner with mutual consent of the states, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

    Rajasthan warms up to inter-state transfer of workers

    These workers will be able to reach their home only after getting necessary permission from the concerned state government and proper arrangements, Gehlot said in a statement.

    At crucial meeting of PM with CMs, migrant issue to be main point of discussion

    Holding a video conference, the chief minister asked officials to make concrete arrangements for smooth movement of such workers.

    He said migrant workers desiring to return home will have to register on helpline number 18001806127 or eMitra Rajasthan portal or e-Mitra mobile app or e-Mitra kiosk.

    After registration of the workers, the state government will obtain consent from the concerned state government. According to the number of registered migrants and workers, they will be allowed to go to their homes on the scheduled date and time.

    He said the person who wants to come back to Rajasthan on his own vehicle has to mention it during his registration.

    No person shall come out on streets on his own free will, he said, adding migrants and workers would be quarantined after reaching the designated place to prevent coronavirus infection.

    He asked officials to ensure proper arrangements so that migrants arrive at their respective places safely in the next few days following measures such as social distancing and other health protocols.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan workers ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X