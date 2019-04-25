  • search
    Rajasthan voters seek better employment opportunities

    New Delhi, Apr 25: The Rajasthan Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (66.76%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (43.13%), and Better Law and Order/Policing (42.41%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Rajasthan.

    Rajasthan voters seek better employment opportunities
    Representational Image

    A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.25 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.09), and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.29) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Rajasthan, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (66%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (54%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (41%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.32 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.19), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.08) was rated as Below Average.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: A keen contest on cards in Jodhpur

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.17) and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.29) in rural Rajasthan.

    For the urban voters in Rajasthan, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (69%), Better Public Transport (50%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (47%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.10 on a scale of 5), Better Public Transport (2.10), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.10) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in Better Roads (2.12) and Better Law and Order/Policing (2.28) in urban Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
