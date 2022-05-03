Rajasthan: Violent clashes reported in Jodhpur ahead of Eid; internet suspended

New Delhi, May 03: Tension has gripped Jodhpur district of Rajasthan after two groups came face to face over the hoisting of religious flags on Monday night.

The clashes were first reported at the Jalori Gate intersection after some miscreants from one community put up an Islamic flag at Balmukand Bissa circle before Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya festivals and removed the saffron flag.

People from the other community objected to this, leading to a violent clash.

Stone pelting was also reported, prompting the police to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several police vehicles were damaged in the violence.

As a precautionary measure after clashes, the Jodhpur district on Tuesday temporarily suspended internet services. In the order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, internet services have been stopped in the entire Jodhpur district.

''All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district,'' read the order.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to maintain peace & cooperate in maintaining law & order to those involved in a clash between 2 groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. "It is unfortunate that tension has arisen due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs," he tweeted.

Further, he said, "Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in keeping the law and order situation under control."

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 10:10 [IST]