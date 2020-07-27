Rajasthan political crisis: Top Court to hear Speaker's plea challenging High Court order today

New Delhi, July 27: The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing on a petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi against the rebel MLAs led by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who called for a revolt against the Ashok Gehlot government.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to stop the Rajasthan High Court from announcing its decision on Friday on a petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs challenging disqualification notices served to them for defying the Congress party.

The Rajasthan Speaker, who served the notices last week, had argued that the rebels cannot petition the High Court at this stage. However, the High Court's ruling will be subject to the final order of the Supreme Court, that w will take up the case today.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued a whip to all its six MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Congress if a floor test happens to check the strength of the Ashok Gehlot government. CM Gehlot has been struggling to keep his government afloat after a rebellion by Sachin Pilot and MLAs loyal to him.

Meanwhile, Mayawati's BSP has issued a whip to six of its MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in case there was a no-confidence motion.

In a statement, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra said, "All six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since BSP is a recognised national party as such there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the 10th Schedule at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the national level."

If the six MLAs voted against the party whip, they were liable for disqualification from the assembly, Mishra said.

"It has been further stated in the notice that therefore they are bound to follow the 'whip' of BSP failing which they would entail disqualification," the statement said.