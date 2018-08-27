Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2018 released, how to download

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Recently the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2018 had been declared. The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018 was conducted from July 14-15. Nearly 15 lakh candidates appeared for the constable recruitment exam in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Police aims to fill 13,142 vacancies for the post of Constable for TSP and Non-TSP areas via this recruitment drive. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can follow the instructions below to check their result and those who have qualified the same can download their Admit Card for the Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test (currently available for MBC Banswara, only for TSP area).

The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018 took place in four shifts, two shifts on July 21 and others on July 22, during which mobile Internet services will be blocked. Nearly 15 lakh candidates applied for the exam, for which as many as 664 exam centres, including 209 in Jaipur district, were set up amid tight security arrangements. The Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2018 was being held for 13,143 posts.

Online exam for recruiting constables was held in different shifts in March this year, but it was cancelled after special operation group of the state police busted a gang involved in facilitating candidates in cheating in a high-tech manner. The admit card is available on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2018:

Go to police.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the relevant link according to area or battalion

Enter roll number and other details

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout