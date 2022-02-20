Rajasthan: Nine died after their car fell off into the Chambal river in Kota

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Feb 20: Nine members of a wedding processions, including the groom, were killed on Sunday when their car fell into the Chambal river in Kota, Rajasthan.

According to Police, the incident happend around 8.30 am, the car rolled down from the Nayapura culvert.

Rajasthan | Eight people died after their car fell off Chhoti Puliya and into the Chambal river in Kota. The occupants of the car were going to a wedding. The car was retrieved with the help of a crane. pic.twitter.com/TYjWlioP2q — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

District officials and police rushed to the spot.

City Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat said seven bodies were recovered from inside the car and two were later recovered from the waters by the rescue and relief team of Kota Municipal Corporation.

The wedding procession was going from Chauth ka Barwada to Ujjain, when the accident occurred. According to District Collector Harimohan Meena, the families of the deceased will receive assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:34 [IST]