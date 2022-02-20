YouTube
    Rajasthan: Nine died after their car fell off into the Chambal river in Kota

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Feb 20: Nine members of a wedding processions, including the groom, were killed on Sunday when their car fell into the Chambal river in Kota, Rajasthan.

    Rajasthan: Nine died after their car fell off into the Chambal river in Kota

    According to Police, the incident happend around 8.30 am, the car rolled down from the Nayapura culvert.

    District officials and police rushed to the spot.

    City Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat said seven bodies were recovered from inside the car and two were later recovered from the waters by the rescue and relief team of Kota Municipal Corporation.

    The wedding procession was going from Chauth ka Barwada to Ujjain, when the accident occurred. According to District Collector Harimohan Meena, the families of the deceased will receive assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    X