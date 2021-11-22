Rajasthan new cabinet ministers list with portfolio

Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: New ministers likely to take oath at 4 pm tomorrow

Jaipur, Nov 22: After the much-awaited Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot government on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers. The chief minister retained home, finance. While BD Kalla gets education, Parsadi Lal Meena health.

A total of 15 ministers were sworn in on Sunday, taking the strength of the Council of Ministers to the maximum permissible limit of 30. Eleven of the legislators who took oath, were inducted as Cabinet Ministers and four as Ministers of State.

Of them, five are believed to be from Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's camp, which had rebelled against Gehlot's leadership in 2020.

Sacked from Rajasthan Cabinet last year, Vishvendra Singh gets tourism portfolio back; Ramesh Meena gets Panchayati Raj. Shanti Dhariwal retains parliamentary affairs and Saleh Mohammad minority affairs.

Pramod Jain Bhaya retains mines and petroleum, Lalchand Kataria agriculture, Udailal Anjana cooperative in Rajasthan portfolio allotment.

Brijendra Ola gets road transport, Bhajan Lal Jatav PWD and Shakuntala Rawat industries.

Rajasthan Govt allocates portfolios to ministers of the rejigged Cabinet, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps Home, Finance, and IT & Communication pic.twitter.com/NhHZP0E65p — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021