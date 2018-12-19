Rajasthan: Natwar Singh’s son Jagat Singh may contest on Ramgarh seat as BSP candidate

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 19: One of the towering leaders of the Congress and former external affairs minister Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh is likely to contest the Ramgarh Assembly seat as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. The election on the seat was countermanded due to the death of the BSP candidate on the seat.

    Natwar Singh is also the brother in law of Congress chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh. Sources said that it is almost decided that Jagat Singh will be made the BSP candidate from there as he has already started election campaign from the seat. The election on the Ramgarh seat was countermanded due to the death of the BSP candidate Lakshman Singh Choudhary. Now the election will take place in Ramgarh.

    The Congress has fielded Safia Khan, who is the wife of Zuber Khan from the seat while the BJP has denied ticket to its firebrand leader Gyandev Ahuja and made Sukhwant Singh the candidate from there. There is a Congress government in the state.

    The BSP has to decide its candidate for this election. Jagat Singh was elected as the BJP candidate from Kama Assembly seat but the party has denied him ticket this time around. The BJP has made Jawahar Singh its candidate from Kama Assembly constituency in 2018 elections.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 17:55 [IST]
