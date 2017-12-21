Rajasthan: Muslim students secure top positions in Gita Fest competitions

Jaipur, December 20: Four Muslim students secured top positions in various competitions on the Hindu scripture Gita in Rajasthan. The competitions were held at a 'Gita Fest' organised by Akshaya Patra Foundation in Jaipur.

Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani felicitated the winners of various categories at a function on Wednesday.

Nadeem Khan, a Class 10 student, won the first prize in a essay competition on the Gita, while Mazid Khan, Jaheen Naqvi and Zorabia Naqvi of junior classes secured various positions in the recitation of the Gita in Sanskrit, according to the foundation.

"My son has keen interest in Sanskrit and keeps on reading the subject. He is my youngest and only child among four who goes to school because he is interested in studies and want to become a scientist," said Nadeem Khan's father Asfaq Khan, a labourer.

Sixteen-year old Nadeeem Khan is a student of a government school and lives in a slum near Kanota area. Zaheen Naqvi is a student of Class II and her cousin sister Zorabia Naqvi is Class IV student.

They were the participants in the contest on recitation of Gita verses in Sanskrit and secured 3rd positions in the junior group.Mazid Khan, a Class 8 student, secured the third position in another group of the same competition of recitation of Gita verses.

The competitions were held last month and were participated by close to 80,000 school students in Jaipur district. Addressing the award ceremony, the minister said that the Gita provides perfect solutions to modern-day problems.

PTI