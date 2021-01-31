38 Rajasthan women, kids rescued after being kidnapped by 100 people from MP

Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 Results: Ruling Congress ahead of BJP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Dec 31: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021, available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.

Counting of votes is underway.

Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12 by the RLP, 1 by the CPI (M) and the BSP each and 235 independents have won.

Polling was held for 90 civic bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan on Thursday. Polling for the Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.