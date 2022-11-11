YouTube
    Rajasthan: Man dies after being brutally thrashed | Viral Video

    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Nov 11: A video making the rounds on several social media platform shows that a man was beaten to death by goons in broad daylight. The incident reportedly took place in Jaipur's Karni Vihar area.

    Rajasthan: Man dies after being brutally thrashed | Viral Video
    Image screen grab from twitter video(@Raajeev_Chopra/Twitter)

    The deceased has been identified as one Vijendra Singh Gulab alias Vijju Banna who was a property dealer, according to reports.

    In the 30-second video, it can be seen that the unidentified miscreants were brutally thrashing the businessman with rods, knives, swords, and hammers while onlookers mutely watched the act.

    It is reported that the miscreants came in three cars and suddenly attacked the man and beat him so much with sticks that he sustained grievous head injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

    However, the businessman died during treatment and the body has been kept in the mortuary of SMS Hospital.

    viral news rajasthan

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
    X