Rajasthan makes Covid vaccination mandatory for entry into public places

New Delhi, Dec 29: Amid spike in new omicron variant, Rajasthan government on Wednesday decides to make COVID vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after January 31.

In an official statement, the government also imposed night curfew from 11pm to 5am and called for its strict implementation due to the rapid rise of the new and highly infectious Omicron variant.

Malls, shopping complexes and other commercial establishments have been permitted to remain open till 10pm every day.

Cinema halls/ theatres are allowed to remain open till 10pm for people above the age of 18 who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Social, political, religious and sports-related gatherings have been permitted with up to 200 people.

Restaurants, hotels have been allowed to stay open till 10pm. Home delivery of food is allowed the normal way.

On December 31, on the occasion of New Year, restaurants will be allowed to operate for two and a half hours extra till 12:30pm

Two hours from the night curfew (11pm to 1am) will also be exempted on New Year night.

Rajasthan recorded 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the tally of such cases to 69 in the state.

Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur and Maharashtra. Of the 46 people who tested for positive for Omicron in the state earlier, 44 have been cured.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 23:50 [IST]