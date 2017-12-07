Rajasthan love jihad: Man burnt alive in Rajsamand, video viral

In a horrific incident, a Muslim labourer from West Bengal was allegedly burnt alive in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district for committing "love jihad".

The victim Mohammed Afrazul, was a migrant from West Bengal's Malda district and was working in Rajsamand.

The accused, Shambhulal Regar, a local who has now been arrested had shot a video of the act and uploaded it to social media.

The video, which has gone viral, shows a man being brutally hacked to death. While being hit by the murderer, the labourer was heard pleading for his life.

He was also seen next to the burning body making threats on "love jihad". Those who indulge in 'love jihad' would meet the same fate, he was heard saying in that video.

Meanwhile, Afrazul is seen pleading with his murderer and crying for help while the accused keeps clobbering him with an axe and later burns him alive.

The Rajnagar police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearing of evidence) of the IPC.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said it was shocking "how he killed the man and made a video of it. The accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case."

OneIndia News