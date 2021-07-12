Monsoon reaches one of its last outposts in Rajasthan 2 weeks early; eludes Delhi, parts of north India

Lightning claims 41 lives in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Rajasthan, 7 in Madhya Pradesh

India

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 12: Lightning killed 20 people in Rajasthan and several others were injured after lightning struck a watchtower near Amer Fort during a thunderstorm on Sunday evening.

Reportedly, twenty-one people, including six children, have been injured in lightning incidents in separate villages in the state. In a major tragedy in Jaipur, 11 persons, mostly youths, were killed and eight others injured when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amber Fort. It is said that few of them were taking selfies on a watch tower while the others were on the hill.

"Eleven persons have died and eight are injured, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of at least 16 people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan.

"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the dead: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedies and announnced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state.

In Kota's Garda village that falls under the Kanwas police station, Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died on the spot after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle, Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said, adding that about 10 goats and a cow were also killed in the tragedy.

The injured children -- Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh and Man Singh and a 40-year-old-woman, identified as Phulibai, are under treatment at a hospital and their condition has been stated to be out of danger, the SHO said.

In a similar incident in Jhalawar's Lalgaon village that falls under the Sunel police station, a 23-year-old shepherd, identified as Tara Singh Bheel, was killed on the spot after a bolt of lightning struck him. Two buffaloes were also killed in the incident, police said.

In Chachana village within the jurisdiction of Sunel police station, two girls were injured.

In Dholpur district's Kudinna village in the Badi area, three children, identified as Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8), were killed after lightning struck them.

Not only Rajasthan, lightning also caused damage in Uttar Pradesh. The death in the state has mounted to 41 on Monday. While, seven people were reported to be dead in Madhya Pradesh.

With PTI inputs