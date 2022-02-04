YouTube
    Rajasthan govt ends night curfew, opens all religious places: Details here

    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Feb 04: The Government of Rajasthan on Friday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the state amid declining number of COVID-19 cases.

    The new guidelines will be applicable from February 5.

    The Congress government has decided to lift the night curfew across the state with effect from February 5 (Saturday). Further, the order issued by the Rajasthan government stated that religious places can now open for devotees in the state.

    Also, a maximum of 250 people are now allowed to attend wedding ceremonies (excluding the band).

    As per the guidelines,

    Night curfew (that was applicable from 11 pm to 5 am every day) to end

    Maximum of 250 people to be allowed at public, political, social, cultural, sports, educational, religious and entertainment programmes. Information regarding such programmes will have to be given beforehand on the online portal.

    Maximum of 250 people to be allowed at weddings. This excludes members of the music band

    All religious places to be opened for devotees

    Read more about:

    curfew rajasthan

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 14:01 [IST]
    X