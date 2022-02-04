Delhi COVID-19 curfew: What is allowed, what is not

Gyms, schools and colleges to reopen in Delhi; reduces night curfew time. All you need to know

Rajasthan govt ends night curfew, opens all religious places: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Feb 04: The Government of Rajasthan on Friday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the state amid declining number of COVID-19 cases.

The new guidelines will be applicable from February 5.

The Congress government has decided to lift the night curfew across the state with effect from February 5 (Saturday). Further, the order issued by the Rajasthan government stated that religious places can now open for devotees in the state.

Also, a maximum of 250 people are now allowed to attend wedding ceremonies (excluding the band).

As per the guidelines,

Night curfew (that was applicable from 11 pm to 5 am every day) to end

Maximum of 250 people to be allowed at public, political, social, cultural, sports, educational, religious and entertainment programmes. Information regarding such programmes will have to be given beforehand on the online portal.

Maximum of 250 people to be allowed at weddings. This excludes members of the music band

All religious places to be opened for devotees

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 14:01 [IST]