Rajasthan crisis: Pilot still in touch with Priyanka Gandhi

    Jaipur, July 20: The contact between the Congress and Sachin Pilot remains even after the latter moved the Rajasthan High Court challenging the disqualification notice issued to him.

    Reports say that Pilot is still in touch with Priyanka Gandhi, the AICC general secretary. Pilot is said to have telephoned Priyanka over the weekend. However no details of the conversation were available. It was indicated that both are open to a meeting.

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders have not ruled out the possibility of convening an assembly session this week. The BJP on the other hand believes that the crisis is beyond a point of no return and it is only a matter of time before the Ashok Gehlot government falls.

    Raj HC tells Speaker not to act against Pilot, rebels until Tuesday

    The BJP's calculation suggests that there are 21 MLAs with Pilot, including 19 Congress rebels and two independents. The 21 MLAs along with the BJP's 72 and three of its ally, RLP would have 96 in the 200 member house.

    Meanwhile hearing on the petition filed by Pilot and the rebels would resume today. Last week, the court had deferred the hearing and directed the Speaker not to act on the disqualification notice until Tuesday.

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
