Rajasthan crisis: Gehlot gives list of 104 MLAs to Governor

Jaipur, July 14: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over a list of 104 MLAs to Governor Kalraj Mishra claiming a majority in the state Assembly.

The move came after his party sacked Sachin Pilot as the deputy chief minister for his revolt as he skipped the second meeting of MLAs in two days. Two ministers who joined him in his revolt have also been dropped.

The Ashok Gehlot camp has been saying that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists.

In the run-up to the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday, Pilot loyalist Ramesh Meena said, "A floor test should be conducted in the assembly. This will expose the claim that the Ashok Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs.

Meena is among the MLAs who skipped the Congress Legislature Party meetings on Monday and Tuesday. He, along with Sachin Pilot and Vishvendra Singh, was removed from the state cabinet later in the day. The Congress has also sacked Pilot from the post of the party's state unit chief.