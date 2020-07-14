  • search
    Rajasthan crisis: After Pilot's exit, state Cabinet and council of minister to meet tonight

    Jaipur, July 14: Amid talks of a reshuffle in ministerial berths, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has convened a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening. The Cabinet meeting has been slated to be held at 7.30 pm, said party sources

    Ashok Gehlot
    After the Cabinet meeting, another meeting of the entire council of ministers, including the ministers of state, too will take place at 8 pm at the chief minister's residence, they added

    Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and two Cabinet ministers -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were sacked today for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

