Rajasthan Congress crisis: Miffed MLAs refuse to meet party observers | Top points

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Sep 26: A high political drama erupted over a leadership change in Rajasthan as more than 90 Congress MLAs, loyalists of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp, submitted their resignation letters to the assembly Speaker, CP Joshi, at his residence on Sunday night.

Rajasthan political crisis: Ashok Gehlot's loyalist MLAs submit resignations to block Sachin Pilot's bid

Here are the latest developments of the day:

As more than 90 Rajsthan Congress MLAs have submitted their resignation to the Speaker, the Congress leadership is in a disaster management mode. The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post.

Both AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will come to Delhi today and submit the report to the top leadership. Miffed MLAs are not ready to meet the observers. However, the MLAs have put forward three demands: - The CLP meeting will be conducted after October 19. - Sachin Pilot or anyone from his camp should not be made the CM. - The meeting should be held in a group.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi directed observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to conduct one-on-one talks with Rajasthan MLAs to resolve the crisis. Both AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will go to Delhi today and submit the report to the top leadership. Miffed MLAs are not ready to meet the observers. The next step will be decided after discussion with the high Command, sources said.

Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that 92 MLAs are with them. He said, there is resentment among the legislators. Without naming Sachin Pilot, Mr. Khachariyawas said, they are against handing over power to any of them who rebelled earlier. He said, when there was a political crisis in Rajasthan, 102 MLAs had to stay in hotels for several days. The high command can make any of these MLAs the chief minister.

It is noteworthy that the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was to be held at 7 pm today. But its timing was changed twice. It was believed that a proposal to give power to the high command to choose the name of new Chief Minister was to be passed in the meeting.

Amid high political drama over leadership change in Rajasthan, the Opposition BJP hinted at imposition of President's rule in the state. The saffron party also called the ruling Congress the government of camps, with BJP state chief tweeting God save Rajasthan. "The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President's rule. Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51, why are you doing drama? Why is there a delay after the cabinet has resigned? You too should resign, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore commented on Twitter. BJP state president Satish Poonia said the trends of 2023 assembly elections have started showing in the state.

The resignation by the MLAs brings down the strength of the Rajasthan Assembly to 108 where the halfway mark will be at 55. The BJP has 70 MLAs in the house.

Despite the political turmoil in Rajasthan, the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Kerala's Shoranur on Monday, 26 September.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 9:45 [IST]