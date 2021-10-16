Raksha Bandhan 2021: Women, girls to travel free of cost in ordinary and express buses of Rajasthan roadways

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 16: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Saturday. Thus sparking off rumours of cabinet expansion.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, and AICC general secretary in-charge Ajay Maken were part of the meeting, as per the sources, which claim that the meeting last for over an hour at Rahul Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence.

When asked about the meeting, Maken told reporters, "Nothing special. It was just a routine meeting." It is said that the leaders had discussions over cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan.

The meeting comes amid a leadership tussle between Gehlot and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot has been pressing for the cabinet rejig and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon. He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues. Maken had said last month the roadmap is ready for cabinet expansion and organisational reshuffle in the state. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 23:18 [IST]