Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hails radio as effective medium to reach out to masses

Jaipur, Feb 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hailed the medium of radio in reaching out to masses, especially those residing in remote areas.

Speaking on World Radio Day, he noted that he himself listens to radio and feels that the medium plays an important role despite the presence of various other state-of-the-art communication platforms.

"Radio is also an important means of spreading awareness in society," he said. "Radio has a worldwide reach and this powerful and very cheap medium of communication is suitable for residents of rural and remote areas, which provides them a platform for public discussion," the chief minister added.

Gehlot said the medium also helped in making people aware, providing necessary information and alerting them against rumours during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.