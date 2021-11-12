Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: 'If change needed, should be made', Sachin Pilot tells Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 12: Amid speculation over Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met party chief Sonia Gandhi and said he discussed the "political situation" in the state.

Speaking with reporters after meeting Gandhi, Pilot said, "if there was any change needed, "it should be done".

"Whatever the Congress party wants me to do, I am more than happy to do. In the last 20 years, whatever job has been assigned, I have done it diligently and now also whatever the party decides, what role I have...I am happy to do it," he said.

"I am happy Sonia Gandhi took feedback from all of us. I think at the right time, AICC general secretary (Ajay) Maken will take an appropriate decision viz-a-viz Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.

"Less than 2 yrs are left for Rajasthan Assembly polls, we want to strengthen the organisation for it. It's essential to form govt in 2023 again. The party will take decisions keeping experience, creditability, regional balance, caste combinations in mind," he said.

A major reshuffle is on the cards in Rajasthan in the next few days and various modalities are being worked out by adopting the "one man, one post" formula while considering appointments in the cabinet.

Pilot for long has been demanding that Cabinet expansion should happen and appointments to boards and corporations in the state be made soon.

He has been asserting that Congress workers and leaders working closely with him for the party should be given their dues.

Pilot and the MLAs supporting him had revolted against Gehlot last year over his style of functioning, after which Pilot was removed from the posts of the state party chief and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 14:29 [IST]