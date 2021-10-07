YouTube
    Rajasthan by-polls: BJP announces list of candidates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Oct 07: The BJP has announced the names of candidates for by-elections to be held on Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats in Rajasthan.

    The party has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala from Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Khet Singh Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats.

    Rajasthan by-polls: BJP announces list of candidates

    The by-elections have been necessitated due to the deaths of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, PTI reported.

    Instead of giving ticket to the family member of Gautam Lal Meena, the BJP has fielded another leader Khet Singh Meena on the seat. Khet Singh Meena has the backing of the RSS, according to party sources.

    In Vallabhnagar, the party has fielded local Rajput candidate Himmat Singh Jhala who has influence on the community.

    The Congress is yet to announce the name of its candidates.

    The last date of nomination filing is October 8.

    Polling will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 14:15 [IST]
