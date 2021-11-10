YouTube
    Rajasthan: At least 8 dead, several injured in passenger bus-truck accident

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Barmer, Nov 10: At least 8 people are feared dead and several injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, say police.

    The incident took place on Barmer-Jodhpur Highway when the private bus collided with a truck.

    Rajasthan: At least 5 dead, several injured in passenger bus-truck accident

    The bus, which was carrying about 25 people, caught fire immediately after colliding with the truck which was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. 12 people have been pulled out of the bus.

    The local administration, MLA Madan Prajapat and state environment and forest minister Sukhram Bishnoi have visited the accident site.

