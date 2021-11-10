Rajasthan: At least 5 dead, several injured in passenger bus-truck accident

Why is Congress high command silent over killing of Dalit man in Rajasthan, asks Mayawati

Rajasthan govt gives nod to academic activities with 100 pc capacity in schools, colleges

Rajasthan: At least 8 dead, several injured in passenger bus-truck accident

India

oi-Prakash KL

Barmer, Nov 10: At least 8 people are feared dead and several injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, say police.

The incident took place on Barmer-Jodhpur Highway when the private bus collided with a truck.

The bus, which was carrying about 25 people, caught fire immediately after colliding with the truck which was reportedly coming from the wrong direction. 12 people have been pulled out of the bus.

The local administration, MLA Madan Prajapat and state environment and forest minister Sukhram Bishnoi have visited the accident site.