Rajasthan Assembly election 2018: Congress releases third list of 18 candidates

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Indian National Congress on Sunday released third list of 18 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly election 2018.

Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal & Rashtriya Lok Dal to contest on 2 seats each and NCP to contest on one seat.

The Rajasthan assembly elections will be held in a single phase for all 200 seats in the state on December 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.