Rajasthan Assembly election 2018: Congress releases third list of 18 candidates

By
    New Delhi, Nov 18: The Indian National Congress on Sunday released third list of 18 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly election 2018.

    Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal & Rashtriya Lok Dal to contest on 2 seats each and NCP to contest on one seat.

    Also Read | Rajasthan elections: Congress releases 2nd list, Manvendra Singh to take on Vasundhara Raje

    The Rajasthan assembly elections will be held in a single phase for all 200 seats in the state on December 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

    indian national congress rajasthan Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 14:29 [IST]
