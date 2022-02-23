Rajasthan: Nine died after their car fell off into the Chambal river in Kota

Rajasthan 2022-23: Ashok Gehlot presents Budget with special focus on employment, healthcare

oi-Prakash KL

Jaipur, Feb 23: With the main focus on employment and healthcare, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his fourth Budget for the year 2022-23.

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme aims to provide 100 days of employment in urban areas on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for which Rs 800 crore budget has been proposed. It will come to effect from next year.

The health cover under Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, which was launched last year, has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family in a year, the CM announced.

He also announced that IPD and OPD services will be free-of-cost in state-run hospitals.

"Like always, we have taken care of every section of the society in the Budget. Management of the corona crisis in the state has been appreciated across the world.

"It is my privilege that I am presenting the first separate agriculture budget. It will set a new horizon in the agriculture sector in the state," Gehlot said.

Gehlot announced an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna, which was Rs 2,000 crore in the last Budget.

The Budget for the year 2022-23, proposed Rs 2,700 crore for the Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, under which 5 lakh farmers will be benefitted.

He also announced to make 125 days of employment in MGNREGA instead of 100 days. The state government will bear the expenditure of Rs 700 crore.

For electricity consumers, 50 units free electricity for those using 100 units, Rs 3/per unit grant for all domestic consumers up to 150 units and Rs 2/unit grant for consumers of 150 to 300 units and above as per the slab. The state government will spend Rs 4,500 crore.

Apart from the above announcements, Gehlot also stated that the state government is going to allocate Rs 500 crore for SC-ST Development Fund and Rs 100 crore for EWS families.