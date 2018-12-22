Rajasthan: 1 lakh differently abled voters exercised franchise

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 22: Nearly one lakh differently-abled voters exercised their franchise right in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jogaram said some districts registered higher percentage of voting by differently-abled persons in comparison to the last state polls.

In Chittorgarh, 92 per cent of the differently-abled cast their vote, a release quoting Jogaram said here on Thursday.

The total number of electors in the state is 4.74 crore, out of whom 4.36 lakh are differently-abled voters and arrangements for their convenience like pick-up and drop facility were made at the polling stations, the release added.