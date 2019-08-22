Raj Thackeray to appear befor ED today, gets support from Uddhav

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Aug 22: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with an IL&FS probe today.

Raj has been summoned by the anti-money laundering agency in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company.

INX Media: The case that put both Chidambaram and his son Karti in trouble

Raj had reportedly exited from the company in 2008. Questioning of Unmesh has been going on at the Mumbai office of the ED since August 19.

Uddhav backs MNS chief

The MNS chief seems to have found an unexpected support from his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

"I do not expect any solid outcome from the inquiry," Uddhav told reporters in a brief reply when asked about the ED's notice to Raj.

Uddhav Thackeray's comment is significant as the state will go to polls later this year. The BJP and the Shiv Sena have said that they will contest the assembly elections together in an alliance. The partners, however, have launched separate campaigns, triggering speculation that they might go their separate ways if a seat-sharing agreement is not finalised.

Raj Thackeray had a fallout with his cousin in 2006 after which he had formed his own political party.

His party MNS had dented the Shiv Sena's chances in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent national election, Raj Thackeray and his party didn't contest the polls but he campaigned against the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra.