Raj Thackeray joins Facebook to revive his political career?

Mumbai, Sep 21: At a time when tech-savvy politicians, cutting across party lines, are interacting with voters on social media, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray seems to have realised the power of virtual world pretty late.

Thackeray, who of late has been lying low, suddenly decided to join the popular social networking site, Facebook, on Thursday. Political pundits were quick to comment that probably Thackeray thought that he could revive his almost non-existent political career by joining social media.

"Thackeray, once the right hand man of his uncle Bal Thackeray, is facing existential crisis. After leaving the Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been struggling to establish himself as a powerful politician, but unfortunately he has failed to do so. Hopefully, social media would be able to revive his almost drowning political career," said a political analyst on condition of anonymity.

After making his Facebook debut, Thackeray said to his followers in Marathi that they invited him on Facebook and he was there. He added that his Facebook debut was an attempt to connect with the masses.

Thackeray also conducted a Live Facebook session to answer queries posted by people.

Just within a few hours of his debut on Facebook, at the time of filing this report, Thackeray garnered 449,163 followers and got 444,871 likes.

Even Twitter could not stop talking about Thackeray's entry into Facebook. The hashtag--#RajThackerayonFb--trended on Twitter on Thursday, where Twiterrati along with welcoming the MNS chief also took a dig at the kind of "hate" politics propagated by him. Here we bring you a few tweets:

you can hate him but cannot ignore him. one and only Raj is on FB. now you will see storms on FB. #RajThackerayonFb @mnsadhikrut — Pravin Mehetre (@Pravin7891) September 21, 2017

#RajThackerayOnFB! Let's see if Raj Ji sends a FRIEND Request to Uddhav Ji or other way round (If latter is also on fb; or will he be now?)😜 — Sandeep Atre (@Dr_SandeepAtre) September 21, 2017

Facebookers on knowing about the new entrant. #RajThackerayonFb pic.twitter.com/p1UhLsaM21 — Krushant Shah (@krushant) September 21, 2017

OneIndia News