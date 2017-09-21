Raj Thackeray joins Facebook to revive his political career?

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Mumbai, Sep 21: At a time when tech-savvy politicians, cutting across party lines, are interacting with voters on social media, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray seems to have realised the power of virtual world pretty late.

Thackeray, who of late has been lying low, suddenly decided to join the popular social networking site, Facebook, on Thursday. Political pundits were quick to comment that probably Thackeray thought that he could revive his almost non-existent political career by joining social media.

Raj Thackeray
File picture of Raj Thackeray

"Thackeray, once the right hand man of his uncle Bal Thackeray, is facing existential crisis. After leaving the Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been struggling to establish himself as a powerful politician, but unfortunately he has failed to do so. Hopefully, social media would be able to revive his almost drowning political career," said a political analyst on condition of anonymity.

After making his Facebook debut, Thackeray said to his followers in Marathi that they invited him on Facebook and he was there. He added that his Facebook debut was an attempt to connect with the masses.

Thackeray also conducted a Live Facebook session to answer queries posted by people.

Just within a few hours of his debut on Facebook, at the time of filing this report, Thackeray garnered 449,163 followers and got 444,871 likes.

Even Twitter could not stop talking about Thackeray's entry into Facebook. The hashtag--#RajThackerayonFb--trended on Twitter on Thursday, where Twiterrati along with welcoming the MNS chief also took a dig at the kind of "hate" politics propagated by him. Here we bring you a few tweets:

OneIndia News

Read more about:

raj thackeray, maharashtra navnirman sena, mns, facebook, shiv sena, twitter

Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 15:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...