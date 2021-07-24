Will survive challenges in the future: Shilpa Shetty shares first post after Raj Kundra's arrest

Will Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the air

Raj Kundra made erotica, not porn: Shilpa Shetty to police

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 24: Actor Shilpa Shetty has claimed she has nothing to do with 'Hotshots' - the mobile app involving Raj Kundra, and claimed that her husband used to make erotica, not porn.

"Shilpa Shetty has said her husband is innocent and that erotica is different from pornography. Her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content," according to ANI.

Shilpa Shetty said that Pradeep Bakshi, the London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra's brother-in-law, was involved with the app and its functioning, the officials told ANI.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents.

The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

The accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies, the police added.

Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police''s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty urged to her fans to watch her latest comedy "Hungama 2" and not let the film "suffer" in the wake of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in a porn films case.

Shetty, whose comeback film "Hungama 2" released on the steaming platform Disney + Hotstar on Friday, said the Priyadarshan-directed comedy is a result of "relentless" hard work of the entire team and should not suffer.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 17:22 [IST]