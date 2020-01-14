  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 14: Ritu Nanda, late actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law, on Tuesday passed away at the age of 71.

    The news of her death was shared by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on official blog and Nanda's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor. According to reports, Nanda was battling cancer for the last few years.

    Raj Kapoors daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71

    "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am... cannot communicate... travelling," Bachchan wrote. Neetu, wife of Nanda's younger brother Rishi Kapoor, posted a tribute for Nanda on Instagram.

    Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister passes away at 26 after long cancer battle

    "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace," she wrote alongside a photo of hers with Nanda. The second of Raj and Krishna Kapoor's five children, Nanda was born on October 30, 1948. Unlike her three brothers -- Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv -- she did not venture into acting and instead worked as an insurance advisor.

    She was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018. They have two children -- son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh's daughter Shweta, and daughter Natasha. Nanda is also known for writing books on her filmmaker father.

    More BOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    bollywood passes away

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue