  • search

Raj Babbar compares rupee's falling value with age of Modi's mother

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indore, Nov 23:  Congress leader Raj Babbar's remark comparing the rupee's falling value against the US dollar with the age of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother kicked up a controversy on Friday, with the BJP demanding an apology from the opposition party's president Rahul Gandhi.

    Congress leader Raj Babbar. File photo
    Congress leader Raj Babbar. File photo

    Babbar made the controversial remark while addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28 and results will be declared on December 11. "

    (Before becoming the prime minister) Modi used to say that compared to the (US) dollar, the value of the rupee has fallen to a level where it is almost the same as the age of the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh)," Babbar, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, said.

    Also read: 'Commission Nath', BJP gives new name to Kamal Nath

    "Mr Prime Minister, at that time, you had not taken his (Manmohan Singh) name out of respect. Although our tradition does not allow this, we wish to say that now the value of the rupee has fallen to the age of your respected mother," he added.

    Modi's mother, Hiraba, is a nonagenarian. The rupee has seen a continued fall against the US dollar this year, hovering a little over the 70-mark on Friday.

    Also read: Only Brahmins understand meaning of Hinduism, says Congress leader C P Joshi

    The BJP condemned Babbar's remark. The party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was not proper to use unparliamentary words or drag any person's mother into politics.

    "But the Congress' attitude against the Prime Minister's mother has been improper from the beginning and such language was used even against the Prime Minister," Patra claimed. "Rahul Gandhi should apologise and he should clarify whether he endorses such controversial statements," he said.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018 congress bjp raj babbar narendra modi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue