Rains in Kerala till May 7; IMD issues yellow alert in Malappuram and Idukki districts

Thiruvananthapuram, May 04: In Kerala, isolated heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms will continue till Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong wind up to a speed of 40 kilometers per hour.

Yellow alert has been issued to Malappuram and Idukki districts today. Idukki will continue to be under alert tomorrow.

The Met Department has predicted high wind up to a speed of 30-40 kmph and isolated heavy rains with thunder till May 7 in Kerala.

Heavy rain is categorised as rain from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm. People are asked to stay vigilant.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 10:38 [IST]