YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rains in Kerala till May 7; IMD issues yellow alert in Malappuram and Idukki districts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 04: In Kerala, isolated heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms will continue till Saturday.

    Rains in Kerala till May 7; IMD issues yellow alert in Malappuram and Idukki districts

    The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong wind up to a speed of 40 kilometers per hour.

    Yellow alert has been issued to Malappuram and Idukki districts today. Idukki will continue to be under alert tomorrow.

    The Met Department has predicted high wind up to a speed of 30-40 kmph and isolated heavy rains with thunder till May 7 in Kerala.

    Heavy rain is categorised as rain from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm. People are asked to stay vigilant.

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather kerala rains

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X