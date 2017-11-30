Rains: Holiday declared for schools in several parts of TN

Owing to heavy rains several schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will remain shut. A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges at Thirunelveli.

A holiday has been declared for schools at Thiruvarur as well. The collector of Tanjore too has declared a holiday. Holidays have been declared in Nellai, Kanyakumari and Tuticorin districts as well.

The decision was taken owing to incessant rains that hit these places through the night. A further decision on holidays would be taken after conducting an assessment of the situation later during the rains.

OneIndia News