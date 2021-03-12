YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rains hit Delhi-NCR, neighbouring cities witness drizzling as IMD predicts 'thunderstorm with hail' day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The temperature in Delhi-NCR recorded a dip on Friday after Delhi witnessed a change in weather and received rainfall on Friday morning. Showers are also expected over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    Rains hit Delhi-NCR, neighbouring cities witness drizzling as IMD predicts thunderstorm with hail day

    "The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days," the IMD had said.

    "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Meham, Rohtak, Hansi, Hissar, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Tizara, Nuh, Hodal, Bawal, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal, Aurangabad, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, (Haryana), Kotputli, Khairthal, Alwar, Bharatpur, Nagar, (Rajasthan), Deeg, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Barsana (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

    The weather bulletin, light to moderate rain will lash isolated places in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Friday.

    Earlier on Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the season's highest. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi rains weather

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X