Rains hit Delhi-NCR, neighbouring cities witness drizzling as IMD predicts 'thunderstorm with hail' day

New Delhi, Mar 12: The temperature in Delhi-NCR recorded a dip on Friday after Delhi witnessed a change in weather and received rainfall on Friday morning. Showers are also expected over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"The mercury is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days," the IMD had said.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Meham, Rohtak, Hansi, Hissar, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Tizara, Nuh, Hodal, Bawal, Rewari, Bhiwadi, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal, Aurangabad, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, (Haryana), Kotputli, Khairthal, Alwar, Bharatpur, Nagar, (Rajasthan), Deeg, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Barsana (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

The weather bulletin, light to moderate rain will lash isolated places in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the season's highest. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.