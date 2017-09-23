Rains continue to lash Delhi for second day

Heavy rains continued to lash the national capital for the second consecutive day leading to water-logging and traffic jams in many areas of the city. The rainfall was unlikely it let up soon, with thunderstorms and showers predicted for Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida as well as Gurgaon.

As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is expected to receive more rains for the next two days.Waterlogging was reported in parts of Delhi, and with rains to continue, there are chances of roads getting clogged later in the day.

MeT office forecast for Saturday showed that there will generally be cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers in parts of the capital. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum around 23 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, people were stuck in jams at many places due to waterlogging, while breakdown of vehicles at certain places also turned distressing for commuters.

OneIndia News