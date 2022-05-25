YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rains claim 39 lives in Uttar Pradesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, May 25: Thirty nine people lost their lives and three were injured in various rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in a day, the state government said on Tuesday. Most of these casualties on Monday were due to dust storms, lightning, thunderstorms and drowning, it said.

    "Owing to incidents of dust storms, lightning and thunderstorms and drowning in the state on May 23, 39 people lost their lives and three were injured.

    Rains claim 39 lives in Uttar Pradesh
    Representational Image

    Three animals also died," a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government mentioned.

    Giving out details, the revenue department said four people each lost their lives due to drowning in Agra and Varanasi. A person each in Ghazipur and Kaushambi, and two people in Pratapgarh also drowned, it said.

    Five lives were lost due to lightning one each in Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Banda, and two in Lakhimpur Kheri district, news agency PTI reported.

    In incidents of dust storms, a person was killed each in Amethi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur, two people each in Varanasi, Barabanki, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia and Gonda, and three each in Kaushambi and Sitapur.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family of those who died, the statement said.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather rains

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X