  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rain, storm hit traffic movement between Noida, Delhi

    By
    |

    Noida (UP), Jun 10: Heavy rain and storm lashed Noida and Greater Noida Wednesday evening, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and bringing down billboards that blocked key roads, including some between the city and the national capital.

    Rain, storm hit traffic movement between Noida, Delhi

    Traffic snarls were reported on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Highway as well as on the Kalindi Kunj Road from here due to trees and billboards falling on the roads, while similar scenes were witnessed along routes to Greater Noida.

    Pictures of the weather fury surfaced on social media soon after the rain and storm ended around 5.45 pm, with law-enforcement agencies urging people to take caution.

    Southwest Monsoon likely to hit Maharashtra in 48 hours; Heavy rains in Odisha, AP and Telangana

    "Traffic has been disrupted due to felling of trees on the Kalindi Kunj road going from Delhi to Noida, Please be patient. Use an alternate route," the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police tweeted. A hoarding fell on the road in Sector 20 police station area due to the heavy storm which disrupted traffic movement, a police official said.

    No loss of life was reported immediately, the police said. "The rain and the storm started around 5.15 pm and continued for 20-25 minutes.

    At one point in time, it seemed catastrophic. Trees in my neighbourhood got uprooted and planters kept in the open in my home got destroyed. At least three cars and house also got damaged in my neighbourhood. Thankfully there has been no report as yet of injury to anyone," Karan Kalia, a lawyer who lives in Noida’s Sector 41, said.

    Several people took to Twitter to share their experiences and complained of the traffic pile-up on the route leading to DND. Officials said they were working to remove the fallen trees and hNCR-WEATHER-TRAFFIC oarding from the roads.

    More NOIDA News

    Read more about:

    delhi noida heavy rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue