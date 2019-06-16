Rain in Delhi brings relief from scorching heat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: Delhiites woke up to overcast skies and a breezy Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 28° Celsius, normal for the season after days of scorching heat. According to the latest weather report, pre-Monsoon showers in Delhi will continue till June 19.

The weather office has forecast rain during the day and said that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

"The sky will remain cloudy in the day. Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at the speed 40-50 km per hour is expected at some isolated places," said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Rains have been forecast in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad till June 19.

On Saturday, it was burning hot as usual, when the mercury in Delhi hit a maximum temperature of 43.4° Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

A severe dust storm hit the national capital region on Wednesday evening providing respite from the sweltering heat of the last several days.