    Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan colder nights expected

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jan 09: Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Rajasthan with Alwar recording the maximum 37 mm rain since Saturday, officials said.

    Representational Image

    Vanasthali in Tonk district and Jaipur received a minimum of 2.5 mm and 1.8 mm rainfall respectively, according to the meteorological department.

    Meanwhile, night temperature dipped by few degrees on Saturday.

    Bikaner was the coldest recorded place with a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur in Sikar district where the night temperature was 5.1 degrees Celsius.

    The weather will mainly be dry during the next 24 hours and the night temperatures are likely to dip by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

    weather rajasthan

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 18:33 [IST]
