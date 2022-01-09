Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan colder nights expected

Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, AQI at 369

Jaipur, Jan 09: Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Rajasthan with Alwar recording the maximum 37 mm rain since Saturday, officials said.

Vanasthali in Tonk district and Jaipur received a minimum of 2.5 mm and 1.8 mm rainfall respectively, according to the meteorological department.

Meanwhile, night temperature dipped by few degrees on Saturday.

Bikaner was the coldest recorded place with a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur in Sikar district where the night temperature was 5.1 degrees Celsius.

The weather will mainly be dry during the next 24 hours and the night temperatures are likely to dip by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 18:33 [IST]