Railways withdraws dress code for waiters on board Ramayan Express after objection from Ujjain seers

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ujjain (MP)/New Delhi, Nov 22: The Indian railways on Monday has withdrawn the uniforms of its serving staff on board the Ramayan Express following opposition from seers from Ujjain who were upset over waiters wearing saffron attire.

"It is to inform that the dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," the Railways said in a statement after the seers threatened to stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code was not changed as it was an insult to the Hindu religion.

"We wrote a letter to the railway minister two days ago, lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron. Donning a saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers," PTI quotes Ujjain Akhada Parishad's former general secretary Avdeshpuri as saying.

"We will sit on the railway tracks. This is necessary for protecting the Hindu religion," he added. The Mahakaleshwar Shiva temple is located in Ujjain city in Madhya Pradesh which hosts the Simhastha Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

The first Ramayan circuit train started off its 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7 and it will cover 15 places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

In its 7,500-km journey, the train will visit places such as Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. It is equipped with first-class restaurants, a library and shower cubicles. PTI