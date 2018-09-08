Railways undertakes various IT initiatives to improve train operations

Handheld Devices on trains

Handheld Terminals (HHTs) are being provided to the Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) to be able to check the reserved coaches, allot the vacant berths and transmit information on available berths to the subsequent stations. The HHT can also access the ticketing application and collect excess fares as per rules. The terminal can potentially connect to a Point of Sale (POS) machine and charges can be collected digitally.

Modernisation of Ticketing Website (IRCTC)

Over the last four years, the capacity of the website has increased to 20,000 tickets per minute starting from 2000 tickets per minute in 2014, a ten-fold increase. Apart from the capacity, the entire user experience has been improved substantially with the launch a new interface with easier navigation and standard views that enable the passengers to transact smoothly. New features have been added that enable better planning of journeys aiding the passenger to obtain confirmed tickets.

Paperless Unreserved Ticketing through Mobile Phones

Paperless Unreserved ticketing on mobile phones was launched on 25.12.2014 at Mumbai and has since been expanded to suburban sections of Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Secunderabad and New Delhi-Palwal section of Northern Railway. This has eliminated the need for passengers to stand in queue for getting tickets for journey in unreserved compartments of trains. The ticket is delivered on the Mobile Phone and is embedded with QR Code. This service has added to passenger convenience. About 4 lakh passengers per day are booking tickets on Mobile phones.

Time Period Average per day Unreserved Tickets booked on Mobile 2014-18 2014-15: 195 tickets per day

2015-16: 1929 tickets per day

2015-16 : 1929 tickets per day

2017-18: 16223 tickets per day 2018-19 67000 tickets per day

Indian Railway e-Procurement System (IREPS)

Complete tendering activity of Indian Railways for procurement of goods, services & works and e-auction of scrap sale is on IREPS. IREPS system is largest such G to B portal in India. It has helped in achieving objectives of transparency, efficiency and improving of ease of doing business. During 2017-18, 4,44,000 e-tenders valuing more than Rs.1,50,000 crore were issued on IREPS. Online scrap sale of Rs.2800 crores was also done last year through e-auction. 90,000 vendors have registered themselves on IREPS website. Central Vigilance Commission has recognized and awarded the system under "Vigilance Excellence Award - 2017" for outstanding contribution in the category of "IT initiatives for transparency in the organization".