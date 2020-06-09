  • search
    Railways to provide Shramik Special trains to states within 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 09: The railways has written to the states asking them to provide a "comprehensive residual" demand for Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants to their homes by June 10, hours after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to complete the process in the next 15 days.

    Provide residual demand for Shramik trains for movement of migrants by June 10: Railways to states

    ."So far, more than 4347 Shramik Special services have been operated by Indian Railways to transport approximately 60 lakh persons to their destination states. Shramik trains are being run since 1 May 2020," the statement said.

