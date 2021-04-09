Railways will never be privatised, it will always remain with govt of India: Goyal

Railways says no plans to curtail train services

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: There is no plan to curtail train services, a top Indian railway official said. Railway Board chairperson Suneet Sharma made it clear that the there was no plan to curtain railway services.

On Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state by COVID-19, Sharma said that there was no request from the government to curb train services, including those of suburban trains. He said that there was no shortage of trains and the crowd seen on the stations was usual during these months.

He said that the crowds seen at railway stations is a result of a normal surge seen during these months, wherever there is a surge in demand we will increase trains. There is no shortage of trains for those who want to travel. I assure everyone that trains will be provided on demand wherever the need arises.

The clarification comes as the centre and various state government are imposing lockdowns to curtail the virus.