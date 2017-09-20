Railways announces employee bonus, special trains for festive season

The Indian Railways has announced a bonus for its employees ahead of the festival season. Around 12.3 lakh employees will benefit from this announcement. The bonus is expected to be Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per employee. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

In a tweet, Ministry of Railways said "Productivity Linked Bonus to 12.3 lakh Railway Employees to bring smile to their families before Dusshera & Puja holidays #ShramevJayate."

Besides this, there will be a bonus of 78 days wages for all non-gazetted employees. The bonus is given to employees in order to improve productivity and efficiency of the Railways. The PLB is paid to the Railway employees every year before Dussehra.

The Railways will also press close to 4,000 special trains into service for the extra rush during the festival season. There will be no sale of platform tickets during this period at certain busy stations.

In addition to this around 9,500 extra coaches will be added on 306 existing train services for Patna, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Mumbai to accommodate more passengers. Those wanting to avail these special trains will have to pay 30 per cent extra.

Last year the Railways had run 3,800 special trains during the festival season.

OneIndia News