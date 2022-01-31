Railway Budget 2022: What to expect

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 for the fourth time in Parliament on February 1, she will also table the budget for the railway sector for the year. The year 2022 looks to be promising for the railway sector as the Central government might announce new railway facilities for the passengers.

Here's everything you can expect from Budget 2021 with respect to the railway sector:

The Central government is expected to increase the Rail budget by 15 to 20 per cent this year.

The Centre can announce new railway facilities for the common passengers, in view of the 5 state polls.

According to IANS, the Rail Budget is expected to be enhanced to around Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Last year, the Centre allocated a record budget of Rs 1,10,055 crore for the Railways.

Nirmala Sitharaman can also propose the electrification of a record 7,000 km of railway track this time as part of its efforts to achieve complete electrification of broad-gauge railway lines by the end of 2023.

The lower and the middle class pay special attention to the Rail Budget as they share a deep connection with the railways, which is considered as the lifeline of the country.

The government may also a possibility of the announcement of high-speed trains in the Budget.

A bullet train between New Delhi and Varanasi is also on the cards.

The government may also announce semi-high speed trains on the Golden Quadrilateral route.

Expansion of Vande Bharat Express and new dedicated freight corridors are also expected.

The Golden Quadrilateral Routes, on which the government can announce to run semi-high speed trains having a speed of 180 to 200 kmph is also a priority.

The replacement of the old ICF coaches in all trains and installation of new LHB coaches, is also expected.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:15 [IST]