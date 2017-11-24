Rahul will be PM candidate in 2019; Jitin Prasad

Come 2019 and Rahul Gandhi will the prime ministerial candidate, Congress leader, Jitin Prasad said. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Prasad said that though this would be the natural outcome of his elevation as party president, it still needed to be spelt out.

Rahul is the only one in the country who can take on the Modi government. He has led the fight against the BJP from the front and also championed the cause of the poor, Prasad further said.

Prasad further added that Rahul is humble and takes the experience of the elders and energy of his young teammates into consideration. Prasad once again reiterated that Rahul will become party president soon and will also be the Congress' candidate for the post of prime minister.

OneIndia News