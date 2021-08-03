Rahul Gandhi to host opposition MPs for breakfast today, Pegasus on agenda

He is a 'habitual liar': Narendra Singh Tomar slams Rahul Gandhi for his stand on farm laws

New Delhi, Aug 03: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will host a breakfast meeting for opposition parties on Tuesday to decide strategy amid a deadlock and non-stop disruptions in parliament. An invitation has been sent to every Opposition MP instead of only the floor leaders.

A breakfast meeting at around 9.30 am is being planned at the Constitution Club in Delhi.

This will be the second such meet since last week, when leaders of various parties discussed a coordinated strategy to corner the government.

Rocked by protests from opposition parties on Pegasus snooping and other issues since the start of the Monsoon session, Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 133 crore of taxpayers' money.

Opposition parties have been disrupting proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. Amid the din, five bills have been passed in Lok Sabha, besides Appropriation bills. Rajya Sabha has also passed almost a similar number of bills.

The opposition and the government have blamed each other for the current deadlock.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 9:26 [IST]